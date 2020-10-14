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"I WAS SEXUALLY ASSAULTED..."
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7 views • October 14, 2020
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▶️ MP3: https://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/4115/doctors-note-for-being-a-btch-call-in-show-june-6th-2018
▶️ Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-4115-doctors-note-for-being-a-btch-call-in-show-june-6th-2018
Question: “I have recently ended a number of, what had been, close friendships due to some traumatic incidents within the friendship group. After hearing my reasons for cutting off one individual many others followed suit, ending both personal friendships and working relationships. Most of those that continued to be friends with this individual eventually ended their friendships with me. Following this incident, I have found myself heavily scrutinizing the people that continue to spend time with those who I have cut off, and I have little respect for people to try to tow the middle line and not take sides. My question is, how far should people be held accountable for the actions of the people they choose to be friends with? If you are the company you keep, should those that stick by people who behave immorally be painted with the same brush and how far does that extend to their relationships?”
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▶️ 3. On YouTube: Subscribe, Click Notification Bell
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▶️ MP3: https://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/4115/doctors-note-for-being-a-btch-call-in-show-june-6th-2018
▶️ Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-4115-doctors-note-for-being-a-btch-call-in-show-june-6th-2018
Question: “I have recently ended a number of, what had been, close friendships due to some traumatic incidents within the friendship group. After hearing my reasons for cutting off one individual many others followed suit, ending both personal friendships and working relationships. Most of those that continued to be friends with this individual eventually ended their friendships with me. Following this incident, I have found myself heavily scrutinizing the people that continue to spend time with those who I have cut off, and I have little respect for people to try to tow the middle line and not take sides. My question is, how far should people be held accountable for the actions of the people they choose to be friends with? If you are the company you keep, should those that stick by people who behave immorally be painted with the same brush and how far does that extend to their relationships?”
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 1. Donate: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 2. Newsletter Sign-Up: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
▶️ 3. On YouTube: Subscribe, Click Notification Bell
▶️ 4. Subscribe to the Freedomain Podcast: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com
▶️ 5. Follow Freedomain on Alternative Platforms
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