Destroyed strategic aviation, while Putin talks negotiations

Drone footage.

They destroyed our strategic aviation.

While Putin talks about some negotiations.

Another video too short, a Russian serviceman, said this with video. (Almost all the strategic aircraft parking areas are ablaze, it is difficult to say how many aircraft will survive after such a defeat.)

A source in the SBU confirmed to the BBC that Russian airfields were attacked by Ukrainian drones today.

According to a BBC source in the SBU, more than 40 military aircraft were damaged, including A-50, Tu-95 and Tu-22 M3.

The source says that the special operation was called "Web" and was personally led by the head of the special service, Vasily Malyuk.

Note that the videos that are being distributed online show four burning military aircraft. But this video is from one airfield.

Let us recall that today three Russian airfields were attacked at once: Olenya in the Murmansk region, Dyagilevo in the Ryazan region, and the Belaya airbase in the Irkutsk region.