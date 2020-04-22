Charles Krauthammer: First guy who downs a Drone will be a folk hero (May 14, 2012)

"I would predict, I'm not encouraging, but I predict the first guy who uses a Second Amendment weapon to bring a drone down that's been hovering over his house is going to be a folk hero in this country," ~Charles Krauthammer May 14, 2012



The drones not only police for social distancing and crowd surveillance... they can also invisibly spray groups or individuals with chemical and bio-weapons and call it what they will. ~JT



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