Resident of Bakhmut - "They Raped Her for Fun because she had Russian Numbers on her Phone - "most likely Killed Her and threw her Body in a Field so there would be no Witnesses".

46 views 0

Resident of Bakhmut: "They raped her for fun because she had Russian numbers on her phone, most likely killed her and threw her body in a field so there would be no witnesses



Keywords russia ukraine russian ukrainian smo