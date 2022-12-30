Unable to take readings on Government Airport Equipment.

Millimeter Wave Body Scan



"In the live NCA video, we attempt to measure the body scan. We were denied that opportunity as stated in the video by the site manager, because it is Government of Canada equipment, and therefore no unauthorized measurements are permitted. The manager went on to say that any unauthorized measurements would be a security breach."



What is the Government hiding?



We know that the power output on the body scans is low (due to minimal wave travel), but the frequency is very high in the tens of gigahertz range. Millimeter wave frequency is from 24 GHz to 100 GHz. 4G microwave in comparison is in the range of 0.6 GHz to 3.5 GHz (ultra high 4G labeled as 5G).



The EMF radiation levels in the body scan must be very high.



The site Manager claimed that millimeter waves are not absorbed into the body via the skin. That claim is contrary to the science.

