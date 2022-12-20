Situation Update, Dec 20, 2022 - Massive migrant INVASION of the United States just days away, will FLOOD America with illegals

0:00 Intro

1:25 Mysterious Shockwave

4:40 Back to Earth Problems

5:55 Title 42

21:05 Vaccines

33:13 Swastika Crossword

41:45 Extermination Tactics





- Coronal Mass Ejection shock wave CRACKS Earth's magnetosphere, allowing deadly radiation to flood in

- Kari Lake wins right to have voter fraud case heard in court

- Title 42 about to end, Justice Roberts grants temporary pause on takedown

- Once ended, 14,000 illegals PER DAY will flood into the USA

- El Paso declares emergency, Denver and NYC panic over expected invasion

- Americans being displaced at homeless shelters by illegals

- Americans being evicted from apartments, replaced by illegals packed in

- Facebook censorship ops run by CIA, FBI, NSA and DHS

- Ron Paul calls to abolish the FBI

- #FDA confirms "signal" of cardiovascular clots caused by covid #vaccines

- Vaxxed people keep dropping dead in India

- Vaxxed football players are suffering injuries at a shocking pace

- NY Times publishes giant swastika to confirm Nazis are still in charge

- Operation Paperclip and the Fourth Reich run US institutions

- New Zealand orders family members, neighbors and friends to TURN IN dissenters

- Anyone who disagrees with the government is labeled a terrorist

- WHO claims anti-vaxxers are mass murderers

- Bloomberg headline calls for domestic terrorism in the name of eco-activism

- Features professor calling for activists to blow up pipelines and burn all cars, trucks and trains

- Corporate media goes all-in with eco-fascist terrorism and property destruction





