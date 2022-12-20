Situation Update, Dec 20, 2022 - Massive migrant INVASION of the United States just days away, will FLOOD America with illegals

0:00 Intro
1:25 Mysterious Shockwave
4:40 Back to Earth Problems
5:55 Title 42
21:05 Vaccines
33:13 Swastika Crossword
41:45 Extermination Tactics
- Coronal Mass Ejection shock wave CRACKS Earth's magnetosphere, allowing deadly radiation to flood in
- Kari Lake wins right to have voter fraud case heard in court
- Title 42 about to end, Justice Roberts grants temporary pause on takedown
- Once ended, 14,000 illegals PER DAY will flood into the USA
- El Paso declares emergency, Denver and NYC panic over expected invasion
- Americans being displaced at homeless shelters by illegals
- Americans being evicted from apartments, replaced by illegals packed in
- Facebook censorship ops run by CIA, FBI, NSA and DHS
- Ron Paul calls to abolish the FBI
- #FDA confirms "signal" of cardiovascular clots caused by covid #vaccines
- Vaxxed people keep dropping dead in India
- Vaxxed football players are suffering injuries at a shocking pace
- NY Times publishes giant swastika to confirm Nazis are still in charge
- Operation Paperclip and the Fourth Reich run US institutions
- New Zealand orders family members, neighbors and friends to TURN IN dissenters
- Anyone who disagrees with the government is labeled a terrorist
- WHO claims anti-vaxxers are mass murderers
- Bloomberg headline calls for domestic terrorism in the name of eco-activism
- Features professor calling for activists to blow up pipelines and burn all cars, trucks and trains
- Corporate media goes all-in with eco-fascist terrorism and property destruction
