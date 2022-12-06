Create New Account
Eye-bouncing | James Corbett
Propaganda is only effective if we watch it. In fact, if we let it into our consciousness, then it doesn't matter how we react to it; they've already got us. Today on #SolutionsWatch, James explores the idea of eye-bouncing and how we can use it to turn our focus away from what we don't want and towards what we do.

By: James Corbett [Solutions Watch]
