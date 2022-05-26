Hu Xijin Calls for Beating the Crap Out of U.S. Troops

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05/23/2022 Hu Xijin, former editor-in-chief of the Global Times, issued a wild screed in response to the recent statement that President Biden would defend Taiwan by force, claiming that the PLA could beat the crap out of U.S. troops if they came to fight in the Taiwan Strait; and that tens of thousands of mainland nuclear missiles would shower down on Taiwan at the first opportunity and behead its leaders.