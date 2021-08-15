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MH370 passengers & 40-60 million people abducted genes changed into hybrids in underground NWO bases
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236 views • August 15, 2021
Monarch Solutions and Umbrella and Mobius companies have entire cities underground with humans being used as lab rats for horrific Mengele experiments. The 40 to 60 million people MILAB abducted every year are taken to Mars planet cities to be electrocuted for 2 months, in order to erase their memories. The underground bases under the Diego Garcia base is being used for many black ops activities. When they hijacked the Malaysian Airlines flight 370, they took the plane to Diego Garcia base, and raped and killed and ate everyone in their Draco and fallen angel incarnate avatar satanic rituals. They hijacked the plane to capture one person, who stole a disk that had their criminal financial records. Kuciak was killed by the Monarch Solutions company and Mobius company and Umbrella company, because he was about to expose all their Nephilim & chimera and fallen angel alien incarnate avatars operations. Before Kuciak and his group were able to expose the hours and hours of video footage of these fallen angels owned companies’ Nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatars’ LGBTPB (Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transvestite Pedophile Bestiality) sodomizing and pedophilia and dissecting and eating and skinning alive and drugging and feeding to wild animals and burning and melting and exploding and torture of our human homo-sapiens specie children, in order to create genetic abomination multi-animal monster human Frankenstein, Kuciak and his girlfriend were killed, and 8 of the people in his group all disappeared from the surface of this earth in one week. These Illuminati fallen angel incarnate avatar companies’ mainstream media do not believe the humans need to know all these truth news. The Illuminati Luciferian Satanist New Age Wicca witch feminist communist environmentalist globalist LGBTPB (Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transvestite Pedophile Bestiality) Nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar elites in cloned hybrid human avatar bodies like George Soros, who appear to the human public, are very low-level servants of the real managers of planet earth. The real middle managers run the Illuminati corporations from behind the scenes, and are hidden. They are not humans, but they are shapeshifters. The Illuminati 5,000 year old Atlantis company Monarch Solution’s CEO Paul Serene lives in Los Angeles, because he wants to be worshipped and mistaken as his clone avatar Kevin Spacey. He has raped thousands of little boys in their CIA MK Ultra Monarch program. Peter says that Robert Miller and Paul Serene are key people in the Monarch Solutions company, and they are the most dangerous people on the earth, because they kidnap people and change their genes, and they used vaccines to change genes, and created an army, and created Monarch sleeper super soldiers that can be activated to destroy mankind. One of their Monarch Solutions company bases is under the Great Lakes between Canada and the United States, and it is run by shape-shifting fallen angels and Nephilim aliens. They are creating hybrids. They are bringing back people from the future, and there are so many strange creatures coming into our timeline from various strange future timelines because these Monarch Solutions companies are traveling to these future timelines and opening up wormhole portals to them. 1 million androids were brought into Detroit city in a period of 6 months, which was a bankrupt city with no jobs so all the human workers had left. Now, half of Detroit city is not human but they are Cyber Life company’s androids. Some towns in the world have increased their population by 6 times, because of all these “Order 666” infiltrated androids. These androids are controlled by A.I. artificial intelligence, which is demon-possessed by the fallen angels. They are collecting profiles on the humans, in order to replace them.
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https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
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#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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