Create New Account
Flashback: Babies on Bayonets
channel image
What is happening
9087 Subscribers
Shop now
66 views
Published 15 hours ago

The Official Corbett Report Rumble Channel

SHOW NOTES: https://www.corbettreport.com/flashback-babies/

In this clip from The WWI Conspiracy (Part Two) we examine the propaganda surrounding the "Rape of Belgium" at the start of WWI and the actions of the baby bayonetting evil Hun savages...
CSID: 1ec1e10a8ab0f3f6

Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

Keywords
liespropagandawargermanyhamaswwiflashbackbelgiumthe official corbett report rumble channelbabies on bayonets

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket