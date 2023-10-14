Flashback: Babies on Bayonets

The Official Corbett Report Rumble Channel
SHOW NOTES: https://www.corbettreport.com/flashback-babies/
In this clip from The WWI Conspiracy (Part Two) we examine the propaganda surrounding the "Rape of Belgium" at the start of WWI and the actions of the baby bayonetting evil Hun savages...
