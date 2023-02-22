J6 Footage McCarthy LIES; McCarthy, MTG Use Gatekeeper To Filter J6 Evidence To Public

Stew Peters Show





Feb 21, 2023





McCarthy promised to release ALL of the J6 footage, but a week later, that promise was broken. Instead, McCarthy gave it all to Tucker Carlson for him to gatekeep. The American people DESERVE to see every bit of the footage from j6. Despite this, Tucker has said that he and his team will only release highlights.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2aecwy-j6-footage-mccarthy-lies-mccarthy-mtg-use-gatekeeper-to-filter-j6-evidence-.html



