Telling Rich and Suspenseful Stories Are Rooted in Real-Life Experiences - D.J. Williams

Growing up in Hong Kong and now residing in the foothills of Los Angeles, D.J. Williams shares his love for cultures around the world that has shaped his rich and suspenseful storytelling skills, whether it’s through TV or fictional writing. D.J. is a producer, director, and author who encourages storytellers to dive in deep to the cultures around them for inspiration. Viewers may be familiar with his popular Beacon Hill series or the Chase Hardeman Series. “Expose yourself to other cultures and other people,” he encourages. Even if you can’t travel, D.J. reminds us, if you live in America, you live in a rich cultural melting pot that will provide you with incredible inspiration about the world around you - the perfect inspiration for a story!
TAKEAWAYS
First hand experiences deepen the believability and richness of a story
D.J. has been an executive producer and director on over 500 episodes of broadcast television syndicated worldwide
D.J.’s experience growing up in Hong Kong planted a love for travel and encourages parents to help their kids experience other cultures
While a GM of an entertainment company in LA and being in the music industry for a decade, D.J. realized he was a storyteller at heart
