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THE MET GALA 2022
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110 views • May 10, 2022
SOURCE: Call it the Satanic Party of the Year, call it the Evil Oscars of the East Coast, call it fashion’s biggest hell raising devil worshiping night. Any way you slice it, the Met Gala is an evening celebrating the evil satanic side of Hollywood and fashion. ~ Jim Crenshaw
Here are a few of the pictures they forgot to show on television. Source: OpenYourEyez.
Here are a few of the pictures they forgot to show on television. Source: OpenYourEyez.
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