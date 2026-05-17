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🇳🇱 A Dutch town of 9,000 people has been in open revolt for 3 days straight
The plan: drop 110 young male asylum seekers into Loosdrecht, a quiet commune that had zero say in the matter
The response: massive public resistance
🔗 Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal (https://x.com/i/status/2054955648199295098?mx=2))
@CherokeeOwl 🦉
@BrettColdwell