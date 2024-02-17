Eric Trump: NY Judge Ruled Against Us Before Trial Began!

This NY Judge Ruled Against Us Before Trial Began! Eric Trump: “This judge ruled against my father before we even went to trial. He ruled against our entire family.
It was a setup from the very beginning… this judge, the animosity, the way he looked at my father in the courthouse was horrible. I've never seen such hatred in anybody's eyes before.”
