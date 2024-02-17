Create New Account
Eric Trump: NY Judge Ruled Against Us Before Trial Began!
Published 18 hours ago

This NY Judge Ruled Against Us Before Trial Began!  Eric Trump: “This judge ruled against my father before we even went to trial. He ruled against our entire family.

It was a setup from the very beginning… this judge, the animosity, the way he looked at my father in the courthouse was horrible. I've never seen such hatred in anybody's eyes before.”

nyindictmenttrialpresident donald j trumpwitchhunt

