ANDREW WAKEFIELD -- THE REAL STORY PLUS! VAXXED 1, 2, & 3! SEE THE TRUTH!

Watch Videos: Wakefield: https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/andrew-wakefield-the-real-story/

VAXXED I - https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/vaxxed-from-cover-up-to-catastrophe/

VAXXED II - https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/videos/vaxxed-2/

VAXXED III - https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/videos/vaxxed-3-or-authorized-to-kill-movie/

These are provided by the sponsors without charge. Support them with a donation if you appreciate the content!

Andrew Wakefield and VAXXED 1, 2, 3

It’s one of the longest running news stories in history: the controversy surrounding Dr. Andrew Wakefield and his 1998 Lancet study, which suggested a potential link between the MMR vaccine, gastrointestinal issues, and autism. Host Del Bigtree uncovers details about Wakefield’s research and the allegations of fraud and ethical misconduct against him, presenting evidence that challenges the mainstream narrative. This in-depth examination sheds new light on the story of this controversial figure and may change your mind about his role in the vaccine safety debate, and the role that childhood vaccines play in the autism debate

This is an ongoing, world-affecting medical controversy which actually began three decades ago. Two decades ago, Dr. Wakefield’s role in a case study published in the British Medical Journal ultimately resulted in the loss of his medical license because it purportedly linked the MMR vaccine with autism. You can judge the justice of this from the review of his case above.

VAXXED 1, pulled from the Sundance film festval, documented a thousands of parental claims that certain vaccinations were followed by their children quickly declining into autistic symptoms. It also revealed that a CDC whistleblower revealed that data from their study on potential links between MMR and autism had been manipulated to hide the actual connection that was confirmed by the study. This film goes back about a decade. Reviews are generally dramatically positive or dramatically negative – depending on whether people believe the families’ accounts or medical organizations’ official positions. https://www.imdb.com/title/tt11137248/reviews/?ref_=tt_ov_urv

I suggest you watch all three in order and decide for yourself. I found them profoundly moving.

And you will hear not only family experiences, but also highly credentialed nurses and MD’s who now side with the parents after being educated in many ways themselves...

VAXXED 2 and 3 are perhaps even more moving. You may be brought to tears as you realize the truth of what people have suffered and the immense implications for world health so convincingly presented.

At about an hour-and-a-half each, taking 6 hours to watch all of these will give you a vital perspective of the major health events of the last two decades, which must still be contended with today. There is great saddness, but also great hope here. A vital background for understanding people like Robert F Kennedy, Jr., who is backed by President Trump to reform our health institutions with real science..





https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/andrew-wakefield-the-real-story/





VAXXED I - https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/vaxxed-from-cover-up-to-catastrophe/





VAXXED II - https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/videos/vaxxed-2/





VAXXED III - https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/videos/vaxxed-3-or-authorized-to-kill-movie/















