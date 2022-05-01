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The Vaccines are Even Worse than We Thought
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45185 views • May 01, 2022
We are in a massive fight way beyond COVID-19. A fight for the survival of the world as we know it. America is the only country and only continent that has the internal power to fight against the evil power that we are faced with. The new world order is not a conspiracy theory, it is a complex of corporations, billionaires, government agencies, foundations, and other groups devoted to predatory globalism. We didn’t think in this way 2 years ago, but it is obvious that this agenda was planned and executed over decades.
Two of the world’s most thoughtful physicians of conscience discuss the world’s dire situation. Peter R. Breggin MD interviews Sucharit Bhakti MD in a profound interview.
Dr. Breggin embraces the perspective he has shared for over 50 years-- where there is life there is hope. Doctors of conscience are working on developing treatments to help alleviate adverse effects of COVID vaccines. Those persons injured by COVID vaccines need to research what they can do to improve their health and ward off adverse effects. Doctors of conscience are developing treatment plans to address the symptoms that can result from COVID vaccines. One of the best resources is the Truth for Health Foundation, a 501c3 public charity. Individuals who have suffered symptoms that they suspect are from a COVID vaccine can report their condition and receive updates as treatments are developed. https://www.truthforhealth.org/vaccine-injury-report/
Dr. Peter Breggin's book (authored along with his wife Ginger Ross Breggin) is COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We are the Prey. It is available in bookstores everywhere. In the U.S. it is available at a special discount at www.WeAreThePrey.com
Two of the world’s most thoughtful physicians of conscience discuss the world’s dire situation. Peter R. Breggin MD interviews Sucharit Bhakti MD in a profound interview.
Dr. Breggin embraces the perspective he has shared for over 50 years-- where there is life there is hope. Doctors of conscience are working on developing treatments to help alleviate adverse effects of COVID vaccines. Those persons injured by COVID vaccines need to research what they can do to improve their health and ward off adverse effects. Doctors of conscience are developing treatment plans to address the symptoms that can result from COVID vaccines. One of the best resources is the Truth for Health Foundation, a 501c3 public charity. Individuals who have suffered symptoms that they suspect are from a COVID vaccine can report their condition and receive updates as treatments are developed. https://www.truthforhealth.org/vaccine-injury-report/
Dr. Peter Breggin's book (authored along with his wife Ginger Ross Breggin) is COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We are the Prey. It is available in bookstores everywhere. In the U.S. it is available at a special discount at www.WeAreThePrey.com
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