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COVIDFILMEN 2020 - HISTORIEN OM HVORDAN TALL OG ORD LAMMET EN HEL VERDEN
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11 views • February 06, 2021
Norwegian documentary presenting the cold hard facts about the so called covid pandemic. or Plandemic, rather. was cencored by youtube in 2021 for presenting truth and truth only.
Den Norske dokumentaren om Covid som ble sensurert av youtube i 2021
More here:
https://t.me/Conspiracydocs
Den Norske dokumentaren om Covid som ble sensurert av youtube i 2021
More here:
https://t.me/Conspiracydocs
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