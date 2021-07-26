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European Union is a secret cabal [Chinese subtitle] 揭示歐盟的本質「是一個秘密陰謀集團」（講者：羅伯特·斯蒂爾、班傑明·富爾福德）
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10 views • July 26, 2021
中文字幕翻譯：大揭露編委會（地球機密網站）
原影片出處： https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TFKZ2G4IFe4 、 https://www.bitchute.com/video/r2AIk1sWzT03
原影片出處： https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TFKZ2G4IFe4 、 https://www.bitchute.com/video/r2AIk1sWzT03
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