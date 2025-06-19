© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this gripping exposé, "Operation False Crescent: A Dark Conspiracy Unveiled," we delve into a chilling narrative of deceit and intrigue. Watch as we unravel the audacious plot orchestrated by a rogue cabal of strategists and intelligence operatives, all aimed at eliminating Donald Trump and igniting a war with Iran. We dissect the sinister phases of this operation—from the meticulous setup and a devastating strike to the media manipulation and eventual chaos that follows. Discover the chilling tactics employed and the motivations behind this dark conspiracy that reshapes the geopolitical landscape. Don’t forget to like and share this eye-opening investigation!