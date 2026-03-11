Babylon is fallen: Evangelical false prophet arrested for multi-million dollar conspiracy

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Credits to CANST - Children Are NOT Sex Toys GMNo!
Another money hungry evangelical false prophet bites the dust. These protestant and evangelical ministers represent the false prophet in the book of Revelation and lust after money from their deceived followers rather than preaching Christ. They are ministers of filthy lucre according to Paul and Peter.
As 1 Timothy 6:10 says: the love of money is the root of all evil. And it shows with this false prophet in the video.