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News Clips for December 9th
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92 views • December 09, 2021
14 Clips (8:25)
:25 - Location unknown. Cop shoots gun; man runs up and punches the cop in the face.
:48 - Japan Health Ministry lists heart inflammation as one effect of taking the Pfizer/Moderna injections.
:59 - Belarusian leader Lukashenko shuts down health tyrants at a meeting on COVID
:26 - Grimma residents protest in front of the home of Health Minister Petra Köpping
:15 - Canadian Health Minister "I just say whatever they write down for me (lol)"
1:16 - Lumxembourg citizens push barriers aside and walk forward
:29 - Moto champ collapses on stage
:08 - Australian says spitting, coughing can get you arrested
1:04 - Australia Adelaide Crows player gets medical help
:31 - Australian player 25 year-old Jake Lever collapses after a running drill
:20 - Australia QR Code coloring
:21 - England's Javid states everyone will get shots every 3-months
:45 - Nigel Farage had this posted about a man with mask exemption being arrested
:31 - Movie clip from @ToTheLifeboats on Twitter
:25 - Location unknown. Cop shoots gun; man runs up and punches the cop in the face.
:48 - Japan Health Ministry lists heart inflammation as one effect of taking the Pfizer/Moderna injections.
:59 - Belarusian leader Lukashenko shuts down health tyrants at a meeting on COVID
:26 - Grimma residents protest in front of the home of Health Minister Petra Köpping
:15 - Canadian Health Minister "I just say whatever they write down for me (lol)"
1:16 - Lumxembourg citizens push barriers aside and walk forward
:29 - Moto champ collapses on stage
:08 - Australian says spitting, coughing can get you arrested
1:04 - Australia Adelaide Crows player gets medical help
:31 - Australian player 25 year-old Jake Lever collapses after a running drill
:20 - Australia QR Code coloring
:21 - England's Javid states everyone will get shots every 3-months
:45 - Nigel Farage had this posted about a man with mask exemption being arrested
:31 - Movie clip from @ToTheLifeboats on Twitter
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