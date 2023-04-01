Dr. Aseem Malhotra: A Message to The Government of Gibraltar

Dr. Aseem Malhotra spoke at The RESTORA-TIVE: Safe and
Effective? Event in Gibraltar on 30 March 2023. In this clip, he
calls on the Gibraltar Government and the
Director of Public Health to suspend the mRNA vaccines. The 3-hour event also featured
Dr Clare Craig, Right Said Fred, and others. Hosted by John Bowe of Oracle Films. Made possible by Workers of England Union and Freedom Gibraltar.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.