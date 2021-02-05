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Who really needs to be removed? | Rep. Brian Babin
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110 views • February 05, 2021
WASHINGTON: As votes are cast to decide the fate of Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene in her committee roles, some Republican lawmakers are seeking a similar process for Rep. Ilhan Omar. Texas Congressman Brian Babin comments on the dynamic he's feeling from his colleagues on the hill.
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