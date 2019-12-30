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A Democrat Blames His Democratic Party For Upsurge In Antisemitism-He’s Right
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9 views • December 30, 2019
Jeff Dunetz | Dec 29, 2019
Saturday night saw the seventh violent anti-Semitic attack in recent days. A machete-wielding attacker stabbed five people in the home of Rabbi Chaim Rottenberg during a Chanukah celebration in Monsey, New York.
Source: https://lidblog.com/democratic-blames-party-antisemitism/
Saturday night saw the seventh violent anti-Semitic attack in recent days. A machete-wielding attacker stabbed five people in the home of Rabbi Chaim Rottenberg during a Chanukah celebration in Monsey, New York.
Source: https://lidblog.com/democratic-blames-party-antisemitism/
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