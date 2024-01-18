Walter & Sonica Veith - Dwelling In The Secret Place 3: Let No-One Deceive You

Dwelling - Episode three - Let No-One Deceive you





Download the book for free here:

https://downloads.clashofminds.com/sonica-veith-ebooks/





Anyone who thinks that leaving worldly ties behind solves the problem is very much mistaken.

Now a new challenge lies ahead of the young family that has found faith, namely from within and without.

Some have long since thrown in the towel and opened up to other directions. But it was already too late for that: the battle had already begun.

Now it's all about faith. Complete trust in the power of God and His guidance.

A complete surrender in all areas - really all areas - was absolutely necessary in order to hear His quiet, loving voice.

The voice of the Savior, who was just about to prepare the way.

But it doesn't work without pain. Not without struggle and defense.

But the last word is spoken by someone else. For He has already triumphed over all battles.



