CowMasons, Papal Poisonists, FLYING MONKEYS, Guy Abbott, MEX-AS, Nasser’s Egypt, JOOOS, Jesuit Theater

SR 2025-10-14 #226

Johnny Cirucci Special Report #226: 14 October 2025

Topic list:

* From MasonSmoke to JESUITSmoke.

* More Jesuits in poison food: Pietro Ferrero.

* Johnny explains where his “Flying Monkey CONSTABLES” come from.

* Greg Abbott’s illegal alien PsyOp spun positive by GuyFawkesNews.

* ANOTHER DIZ-SHE/HELLIWOOD ORIGINAL: Tron—Arse.

* Jared Leto: 30 Seconds To Putting On Anther Dress & Wig.

* Revisiting the Comanche brutality covered up by “Hostiles”.

* The fascinating story of Texas Ranger Noah Smithwick.

* The VICIOUS tyranny of the coronahoax in Tax-a-cheusettes and “Charlie” Baker.

* NIPS Cuomo, son of Cuomo, brother of Fredo: still living large.

* John Ford pumping imaginary Irish Catholics winning the “Medal of Honor” for their new home? —ask the San Patricios.

* Gamal Abdel Nasser: did a true believer fight his way to the top of Egypt?

* From Crimea to Suez.

* What did Nasser do wrong?

* Gamal Abdel Nasser: dead at 52 on 28 September 1970.

* When European Jews Hebrewize themselves before becoming “Israelis”.

* The surprising guest list of Bohemian Grove 2023.

* Israel says “TANKS” to Britain for their help.

* Pushing perversion through CATHOLIC judicial fiat.

* “Jew Hollywood” has lit upon THIS movie for ULTIMATE INSPIRATION!!!

