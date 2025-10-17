CowMasons, Papal Poisonists, FLYING MONKEYS, Guy Abbott, MEX-AS, Nasser’s Egypt, JOOOS, Jesuit Theater

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SR 2025-10-14 #226
Johnny Cirucci Special Report #226: 14 October 2025
Topic list:
* From MasonSmoke to JESUITSmoke.
* More Jesuits in poison food: Pietro Ferrero.
* Johnny explains where his “Flying Monkey CONSTABLES” come from.
* Greg Abbott’s illegal alien PsyOp spun positive by GuyFawkesNews.
* ANOTHER DIZ-SHE/HELLIWOOD ORIGINAL: Tron—Arse.
* Jared Leto: 30 Seconds To Putting On Anther Dress & Wig.
* Revisiting the Comanche brutality covered up by “Hostiles”.
* The fascinating story of Texas Ranger Noah Smithwick.
* The VICIOUS tyranny of the coronahoax in Tax-a-cheusettes and “Charlie” Baker.
* NIPS Cuomo, son of Cuomo, brother of Fredo: still living large.
* John Ford pumping imaginary Irish Catholics winning the “Medal of Honor” for their new home? —ask the San Patricios.
* Gamal Abdel Nasser: did a true believer fight his way to the top of Egypt?
* From Crimea to Suez.
* What did Nasser do wrong?
* Gamal Abdel Nasser: dead at 52 on 28 September 1970.
* When European Jews Hebrewize themselves before becoming “Israelis”.
* The surprising guest list of Bohemian Grove 2023.
* Israel says “TANKS” to Britain for their help.
* Pushing perversion through CATHOLIC judicial fiat.
* “Jew Hollywood” has lit upon THIS movie for ULTIMATE INSPIRATION!!!
