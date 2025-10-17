BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
CowMasons, Papal Poisonists, FLYING MONKEYS, Guy Abbott, MEX-AS, Nasser’s Egypt, JOOOS, Jesuit Theater
Resistance Rising
Resistance Rising
7 views • 1 day ago

SR 2025-10-14 #226

Johnny Cirucci Special Report #226: 14 October 2025

 

Topic list:
* From MasonSmoke to JESUITSmoke.
* More Jesuits in poison food: Pietro Ferrero.
* Johnny explains where his “Flying Monkey CONSTABLES” come from.
* Greg Abbott’s illegal alien PsyOp spun positive by GuyFawkesNews.
* ANOTHER DIZ-SHE/HELLIWOOD ORIGINAL: Tron—Arse.
* Jared Leto: 30 Seconds To Putting On Anther Dress & Wig.
* Revisiting the Comanche brutality covered up by “Hostiles”.
* The fascinating story of Texas Ranger Noah Smithwick.
* The VICIOUS tyranny of the coronahoax in Tax-a-cheusettes and “Charlie” Baker.
* NIPS Cuomo, son of Cuomo, brother of Fredo: still living large.
* John Ford pumping imaginary Irish Catholics winning the “Medal of Honor” for their new home? —ask the San Patricios.
* Gamal Abdel Nasser: did a true believer fight his way to the top of Egypt?
* From Crimea to Suez.
* What did Nasser do wrong?
* Gamal Abdel Nasser: dead at 52 on 28 September 1970.
* When European Jews Hebrewize themselves before becoming “Israelis”.
* The surprising guest list of Bohemian Grove 2023.
* Israel says “TANKS” to Britain for their help.
* Pushing perversion through CATHOLIC judicial fiat.
* “Jew Hollywood” has lit upon THIS movie for ULTIMATE INSPIRATION!!!

_____________________

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)
http://johnnycirucci.com/support/

 

GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!
https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6

 

coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!
(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)
http://johnnycirucci.com/store/

 

Catch Johnny’s live broadcasts on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/Johnny_Cirucci

 

Johnny’s BANNED from YouTube Audio/Video Hubs:

 

·         Odysee (also LIVE):
https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4

 

·         Rumble (also LIVE):
https://rumble.com/user/ResistanceRising

 

·         BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wNZZkvylPP9c/

 

·         Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnycirucci

 

·         UGETube
https://ugetube.com/@Johnny_Cirucci

 

CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!
(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)
https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/

 

Resistance Rising on Telegram
https://t.me/+DtRMAQ-tXGtlNTVh

 

The Flying Monkey’s Roost on Telegram
https://t.me/+CJZReNdtGCI0NTM5

Keywords
jesuitsmaddenletonasser
