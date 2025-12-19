Trump Media ~DJT~ Stock Jumps as Company Announces $6 Billion TAE Technologies Merger

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I Learned of What May Be Good News The Other Morning...
Trump Media is Merging with TAE Technologies.
I Did Not Sell My Stock in Trump Media When It was Suggested...
There May Still Be a Chance to Recoup My Invested Money.
If Not.. That's Fine and I Will Look at It Like This...
I Helped Trump in Creating Truth Social...
I Contributed in My Own Way.
It Would Be Nice if I Also Profited...
But if I Don't... That's OK.