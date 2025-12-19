Trump Media ~DJT~ Stock Jumps as Company Announces $6 Billion TAE Technologies Merger

I Learned of What May Be Good News The Other Morning...

Trump Media is Merging with TAE Technologies.

I Did Not Sell My Stock in Trump Media When It was Suggested...

There May Still Be a Chance to Recoup My Invested Money.





If Not.. That's Fine and I Will Look at It Like This...

I Helped Trump in Creating Truth Social...

I Contributed in My Own Way.

It Would Be Nice if I Also Profited...

But if I Don't... That's OK.