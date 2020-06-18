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How to Seem Smart (even if you are clueless) 🎙️ Limitless Mindset Podcast #2
jroseland
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4 views • June 18, 2020

In the second Limitless Mindset podcast episode, we share 12 strategies and techniques that will make you "seem smarter." We teach you about task batching and finish-up with a frame control lifehack in the money-making technique.


1:33 Intelligence is in the "eye of the beholder?"

2:50 The nine different forms of intelligence

5:16 Seem smarter - 12 lifehacks

16:25 Learn proper grammar, people!

18:00 "Let me make sure that I'm understanding EXACTLY what you are saying..."

25:00 Dress smart

27:25 Follow thought leaders

30:55 Task batching and passive information consumption

39:00 Money-making technique: frame control

46:33 Storytime: "Fake it till you make it"


Read 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/podcast/160-seem-smart


Confused?

Invest at least $150 in your Biohacking and get a helpful 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with me. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/secret-society

Forward a receipt of at least $150 to [email protected]


Listen to this as a podcast on the go with the Castbox.FM smartphone app

https://castbox.fm/channel/Limitless-Mindset-id1159858


Join the Limitless Mindset email newsletter

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https://www.limitlessmindset.com/support#cryptocurrency


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https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@jroseland:f

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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.


Content Copyright LimitlessMindset.com. All Rights Reserved.

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mindsetpodcastbiohackingsmartpersonal growthlifehacking
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