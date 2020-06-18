How to Seem Smart (even if you are clueless) 🎙️ Limitless Mindset Podcast #2

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In the second Limitless Mindset podcast episode, we share 12 strategies and techniques that will make you "seem smarter." We teach you about task batching and finish-up with a frame control lifehack in the money-making technique.
1:33 Intelligence is in the "eye of the beholder?"
2:50 The nine different forms of intelligence
5:16 Seem smarter - 12 lifehacks
16:25 Learn proper grammar, people!
18:00 "Let me make sure that I'm understanding EXACTLY what you are saying..."
25:00 Dress smart
27:25 Follow thought leaders
30:55 Task batching and passive information consumption
39:00 Money-making technique: frame control
46:33 Storytime: "Fake it till you make it"
Read 📑 Everything mentioned here
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/podcast/160-seem-smart
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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.
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