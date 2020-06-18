How to Seem Smart (even if you are clueless) 🎙️ Limitless Mindset Podcast #2

In the second Limitless Mindset podcast episode, we share 12 strategies and techniques that will make you "seem smarter." We teach you about task batching and finish-up with a frame control lifehack in the money-making technique.





1:33 Intelligence is in the "eye of the beholder?"

2:50 The nine different forms of intelligence

5:16 Seem smarter - 12 lifehacks

16:25 Learn proper grammar, people!

18:00 "Let me make sure that I'm understanding EXACTLY what you are saying..."

25:00 Dress smart

27:25 Follow thought leaders

30:55 Task batching and passive information consumption

39:00 Money-making technique: frame control

46:33 Storytime: "Fake it till you make it"





Read 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/podcast/160-seem-smart





Confused?

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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.





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