PLANDEMIC version 2.0 and Hospital Incentive$$$. Mike ADAMS.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Ivermectin / Fenbendazole / Nicotine for Flu-Covids-Vax Injury
https://energyme333.com/articles/healthCancerIvermectin.html
https://x.com/Vortex3001 FULL PRESENTATION
Dr. Lee Merritt and Mike Adams discuss the coming STAGED PLANDEMIC and the total fraud of virology and PCR “positives”.
https://www.brighteon.com/c3134c9b-16e3-41bd-8053-774a8f3b935e
Dr. Lee Merritt Website: www.TheMedicalRebel.com
Dr. Merritt explains the PCR Test FRAUD:
https://www.brighteon.com/b83f17cf-7ec4-4460-86a7-731827ae32e5
MORE
EnergyMe333 Health Vids on Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vortex303/videos/all
Reverse Your Myocarditis. Heal your myocarditis (heart inflammation) with nicotine. The FDA has lied about nicotine since 1994. https://energyme333.com/articles/healthMyocarditis.html