PLANDEMIC version 2.0 and Hospital Incentive$$$. Mike ADAMS.
EnergyMe333
EnergyMe333
274 followers
1
314 views • 4 months ago

Ivermectin / Fenbendazole / Nicotine for Flu-Covids-Vax Injury

https://energyme333.com/articles/healthCancerIvermectin.html

www.EnergyMe333.com

https://x.com/Vortex3001 FULL PRESENTATION

Dr. Lee Merritt and Mike Adams discuss the coming STAGED PLANDEMIC and the total fraud of virology and PCR “positives”.

https://www.brighteon.com/c3134c9b-16e3-41bd-8053-774a8f3b935e

Dr. Lee Merritt Website: www.TheMedicalRebel.com

Dr. Merritt explains the PCR Test FRAUD:

https://www.brighteon.com/b83f17cf-7ec4-4460-86a7-731827ae32e5

MORE

EnergyMe333 Health Vids on Brighteon:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vortex303/videos/all

Reverse Your Myocarditis. Heal your myocarditis (heart inflammation) with nicotine. The FDA has lied about nicotine since 1994. https://energyme333.com/articles/healthMyocarditis.html


Keywords
mike adamshospitalsbioweaponvaxincentivescovidplandemic
