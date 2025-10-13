© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Will Peace Prevail
A couple, and a mother and son from Israel talk about the their hopes for peace, Oct7th attack, Netanyahu and Trump's efforts to bring about the peace deal.
President Trump declares an ‘end of an age of terror and death’ to raucous applause in Israel’s parliament
