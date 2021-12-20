Global Debt Has Surged to $226 Trillion, and This Giant Tsunami of Debt Could Trigger the Next Financial Crisis

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12/17/2021 WION News: The Pandemic has caused a giant tsunami of debt. Global debt has surged to $226 trillion. Leading economies are severely indebted as governments had no option but to borrow and meet expenses, and to keep their economies afloat. If the current debt is not controlled now, the world will be forced to deal with another financial nightmare. This giant tsunami of debt could trigger the next financial crisis.