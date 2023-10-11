Create New Account
IS THE COVID VACCINE CAUSING TURBO CANCERS?
channel image
Scriptural Scrutiny
526 Subscribers
35 views
Published Wednesday

Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/is-the-covid-vaccine-causing-turbo-cancers/

Oncologist and cancer researcher, Dr William Makis, is sounding the alarm on the sudden rise in “turbo cancers”, a recent term coined for the incredibly fast growing cancers found in COVID vaccinated individuals. Hear what the early data is showing in the causal relationship with the vaccine and the struggles doctors are having treating these patients.

POSTED: September 22, 2023

Keywords
covidvaccinateddrwilliammakisturbocancersfastgrowingcancers

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket