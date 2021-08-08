© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TASA - Aug 02, 2021 - 9) Our Banking System Will bypass the Criminals Banking System - Justice Anna Von Reitz
Follow
0
Share
Report
41 views • August 08, 2021
You can role over your IRA and 401K into the Blue Dot Banking system. We will be adding Gold to our books, with or without the British/Queen Hallmark. The criminality is deeply infringed and it's not showing any signs is getting better, hence we are setting up our own system to bypass the criminals and their system. And since we are lawful and honest, the whole world of honest people want to deal with us, we will expose the criminals through competing in moral and ethical way using lawful means. For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.