8/6/2023
1 Peter 4:12-13 Don’t Be Sad…Be Glad!
Intro: People today are sad, depressed, and some are just scared of the future and haunted by the past. Jesus came to set us free from all that. He never said we wouldn’t have tough times but that He would make us tougher than the times by warning us and preparing us and filling us with His joy and His victory!
