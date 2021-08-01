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Maggie Vandenberghe - The GOP Betrayed Americans - Is Trump a Deep State Swamp Player? Info Wars
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164 views • August 01, 2021
Incredible how the GOP appear as deep state operatives, how is Trump affected by them? What are his motives now and why are we seeing little or no action - are we just going to roll over and take it all? What's going on with those Audits? Are they just a smoke screen? Why did Trump sign the CARES act which began in 2019, which means they knew about Corona Virus in 2019 - did he betray America?
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