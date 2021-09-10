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CBG Product Review
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11 views • September 10, 2021
A flavorless water soluble CBG powder that you can add to any food or beverage.
b/c brand's water soluble powder is a tincture replacement. Ten times the absorption in an easy to use powder scoop that you can add to anything! Their scientists at b/c brand have invented a patented encapsulation technique to transform CBG oil into a state of the art Water Soluble CBG product that fully and permanently dissolves in water. This product is not a suspension or emulsion, it is in fact, a true encapsulation. Both the encapsulation process and material are proprietary to b/c brand. Each packet contains 2000 mg of water-soluble CBG powder, 14 mg of bio-available CBG per serving. Their CBG is independently lab tested and THC free.
Ingredient: Their encapsulation ingredient is a natural common food additive and CBG is an ingredient in functional wellness food and beverage throughout the world.
Bio-Available: The encapsulation also improves bio-availablity by protecting the CBG from stomach acids, allowing for higher absorption.
Dissolvable: Powder easily dissolves into your favorite beverage. Their product will not bond to container surfaces or fall out of solution.
Flavorless: Their CBG has zero taste and will not interrupt any recipe for food or beverage. Perfect for all of your health-conscious CBG creations.
Guest:
Jason Lammers, GM of 420 Wholesale Pack
https://www.linkedin.com/in/jason-lammers-a4761731/
http://www.420wholesalepack.com
Host:
Josh Kincaid, The Talking Hedge podcast
www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
YT: https://youtube.com/c/TalkingHedge
Music:
Song: Beat | Keep On | 2020
Artist: Milochromatic Beats
&
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018
Artist: LuxrayBeats
b/c brand's water soluble powder is a tincture replacement. Ten times the absorption in an easy to use powder scoop that you can add to anything! Their scientists at b/c brand have invented a patented encapsulation technique to transform CBG oil into a state of the art Water Soluble CBG product that fully and permanently dissolves in water. This product is not a suspension or emulsion, it is in fact, a true encapsulation. Both the encapsulation process and material are proprietary to b/c brand. Each packet contains 2000 mg of water-soluble CBG powder, 14 mg of bio-available CBG per serving. Their CBG is independently lab tested and THC free.
Ingredient: Their encapsulation ingredient is a natural common food additive and CBG is an ingredient in functional wellness food and beverage throughout the world.
Bio-Available: The encapsulation also improves bio-availablity by protecting the CBG from stomach acids, allowing for higher absorption.
Dissolvable: Powder easily dissolves into your favorite beverage. Their product will not bond to container surfaces or fall out of solution.
Flavorless: Their CBG has zero taste and will not interrupt any recipe for food or beverage. Perfect for all of your health-conscious CBG creations.
Guest:
Jason Lammers, GM of 420 Wholesale Pack
https://www.linkedin.com/in/jason-lammers-a4761731/
http://www.420wholesalepack.com
Host:
Josh Kincaid, The Talking Hedge podcast
www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
YT: https://youtube.com/c/TalkingHedge
Music:
Song: Beat | Keep On | 2020
Artist: Milochromatic Beats
&
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018
Artist: LuxrayBeats
Keywords
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