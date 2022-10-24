Send the Fire

June 19th, 2022

Are you satisfied where you are, or hungry for more of Jesus? God pours out revival through a new beginning of obedience, and it's done through the local church (you!). The presence of God follows the obedience of God, every time, every time, every time.

"O God, thou art my God; early will I seek thee: my soul thirsteth for thee, my flesh longeth for thee in a dry and thirsty land, where no water is; To see thy power and thy glory, so as I have seen thee in the sanctuary." Psalm 63:1-2