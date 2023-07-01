How To Operate In The Gift Of Prophecy

We continue to deal with the issues affecting believers in the church. We will discuss prophecy and also the issue of women ministers which has been misunderstood by many. We also look at the issue of independent Christians who are not in any church. If you are not in a church you are in great danger and will live in defeat in your health, finances, relationships, to name a few.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.