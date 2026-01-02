Video description below, First Adding, something very suspicious:

The United States has advised its citizens to leave Russia immediately and renewed its “Do Not Travel” advisory for Russia.

Fox News (https://www.foxnews.com/travel/us-citizens-face-growing-danger-government-advises-swift-departure-from-one-country)

US State Department Russia Advisory (https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/traveladvisories/traveladvisories/russia-travel-advisory.html)

Vladimir Putin agreed with the view that the attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Kherson in terms of its cruelty, inhumanity, and cynicism is just as bad as the burning of people in Odessa on May 2, 2014. This was reported by the governor of the Kherson region, Vladimir Saldo.

🚨 I joined RT this evening to talk about the heinous, barbaric, and criminal targeted killing of civilians on New Year’s Eve in Kherson region by the Ukrainian regime. Ukrainian forces used drones, some equipped with incendiary weapons, to burn to death 24 people, including a child, and injure over 50 others, many of whom are in critical condition.

The response of the Russian Federation will be swift and target those responsible for this war crime as well as other necessary military and industrial targets. Unlike the Banderite Nazis in Kiev, Russia does not deliberately target civilians.

This atrocity has been condemned by many in Russia, even likening it to the Nazi crimes of the past, but no politician in Europe has condemned it thus far.





