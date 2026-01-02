BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Targeted killing of civilians on New Year’s Eve in Kherson region by the Ukrainian regime - Christopher Helali, interview
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1344 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
22 views • 2 days ago

Video description below, First Adding, something very suspicious:

The United States has advised its citizens to leave Russia immediately and renewed its “Do Not Travel” advisory for Russia.

Fox News (https://www.foxnews.com/travel/us-citizens-face-growing-danger-government-advises-swift-departure-from-one-country)

US State Department Russia Advisory (https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/traveladvisories/traveladvisories/russia-travel-advisory.html)

Adding:

Vladimir Putin agreed with the view that the attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Kherson in terms of its cruelty, inhumanity, and cynicism is just as bad as the burning of people in Odessa on May 2, 2014. This was reported by the governor of the Kherson region, Vladimir Saldo.

Video Description:

🚨 I joined RT this evening to talk about the heinous, barbaric, and criminal targeted killing of civilians on New Year’s Eve in Kherson region by the Ukrainian regime. Ukrainian forces used drones, some equipped with incendiary weapons, to burn to death 24 people, including a child, and injure over 50 others, many of whom are in critical condition. 

The response of the Russian Federation will be swift and target those responsible for this war crime as well as other necessary military and industrial targets. Unlike the Banderite Nazis in Kiev, Russia does not deliberately target civilians. 

This atrocity has been condemned by many in Russia, even likening it to the Nazi crimes of the past, but no politician in Europe has condemned it thus far. 


🇷🇺🇷🇺🇷🇺🇷🇺🇷🇺🇷🇺


Follow me Christopher Helali, (christopherhelali). On X, (https://x.com/chrishelali?s=21) Instagram, (https://www.instagram.com/chrishelali?igsh=dGQxMGMwZTg1MWJ1&utm_source=qr) and TikTok (https://www.tiktok.com/@chrishelali?_r=1&_t=ZP-91aRtoi5Q0U)

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Maduro&#8217;s dramatic capture: U.S. forces seize Venezuelan leader in controversial operation

Maduro’s dramatic capture: U.S. forces seize Venezuelan leader in controversial operation

Belle Carter
RFK Jr. ends mandatory vaccine reporting for Medicaid and CHIP providers

RFK Jr. ends mandatory vaccine reporting for Medicaid and CHIP providers

Laura Harris
Shadows of the Deep State: How global elites engineered Middle East chaos for control

Shadows of the Deep State: How global elites engineered Middle East chaos for control

Kevin Hughes
SBA freezes all Minnesota grants after uncovering half-billion dollar fraud

SBA freezes all Minnesota grants after uncovering half-billion dollar fraud

Cassie B.
Russia accuses Ukraine of targeting Putin&#8217;s residence in a drone attack

Russia accuses Ukraine of targeting Putin’s residence in a drone attack

Patrick Lewis
Gold, BRICS and the Battle for Dollar Dominance: The looming COLLAPSE of dollar hegemony

Gold, BRICS and the Battle for Dollar Dominance: The looming COLLAPSE of dollar hegemony

Kevin Hughes
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy