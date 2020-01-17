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Amightywind Warns Citizen in Hell Song
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14 views • January 17, 2020
Accepting YAHUSHUA / Jesus Christ as the only Saviour, the Son of God YAHWEH and Messiah; and HIS Blood shed for us on Calvary for the remission of sins is the only way to escape Hell and have Eternal Life.
Are you saved ? If not, please watch this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw
YAHUSHUA said: "I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.
(John 14:6)
Nor is there salvation in any other, for there is no other name under heaven given among men by which we must be saved. (Acts 4:12)
HE has delivered us from the power of darkness and conveyed us into the kingdom of HIS dear Son in whom we have redemption through HIS blood, even the forgiveness of sins.(Colossians 1:13-14)
In 1987, Apostle Elisabeth Sherrie Elijah prayed to God to have a vision of Hell. God gave her a vision in which she saw a damned soul. This damned soul sung her the following song.
Please share all parts of this song with everyone you know so that they do not become Citizens in Hell, but Citizens in Heaven. YAHUSHUA ha MASHIACH (Jesus Christ, in Hebrew) was crucified to wash us clean of our sins so that we could escape Hell.
www.Amightywind.com
www.Almightywind.com
Are you saved ? If not, please watch this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw
YAHUSHUA said: "I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.
(John 14:6)
Nor is there salvation in any other, for there is no other name under heaven given among men by which we must be saved. (Acts 4:12)
HE has delivered us from the power of darkness and conveyed us into the kingdom of HIS dear Son in whom we have redemption through HIS blood, even the forgiveness of sins.(Colossians 1:13-14)
In 1987, Apostle Elisabeth Sherrie Elijah prayed to God to have a vision of Hell. God gave her a vision in which she saw a damned soul. This damned soul sung her the following song.
Please share all parts of this song with everyone you know so that they do not become Citizens in Hell, but Citizens in Heaven. YAHUSHUA ha MASHIACH (Jesus Christ, in Hebrew) was crucified to wash us clean of our sins so that we could escape Hell.
www.Amightywind.com
www.Almightywind.com
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