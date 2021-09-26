1000% Increase in Total Number of Vaccine Adverse Events Reported in 2021

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09/19/2021 FDA meeting: There’s an over 1,000% increase in the total number of vaccine adverse events for 2021. And the emergence of both of these variants and their subsequent clustering arose in very close temporal proximity to the rollout of the COVID products in Israel.