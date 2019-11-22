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THE SCHIFF HOUSE DUMPSTER FIRE IN 2 MIUTES!
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121 views • November 22, 2019
Phony claims of collusion, phone calls, Quid pro quo &, finally, bribery are all Democrat excuses to piss away millions of our dough and waste years they could use to solve REAL problems here! Did I mention they were also trying to save their crooked asses?
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