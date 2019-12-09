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Satan's Fake Rapture Before YAH'S TRUE HOLY RAPTURE (from Prophecy 73)
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88 views • December 09, 2019
please visit YAH'S Amightywind Ministry at
https://www.amightywind.com and https://www.amightywind.org
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Prophecy 73 is a very potent prophetic word from Heaven warning and explaining thoroughly the deception of satan's false rapture also referred to as the counterfeit blue beam rapture. See YAH GOD taught us that satan tries to counterfeit everything HE does and that includes performing a despicable fake rapture before the True Holy Rapture of HIS Bride of YAHUSHUA, the 144,000 as described in the Book of Revelation Chapter 14.
Here are the Prophecy 73 excerpts from the video below along with the prophecy link
Now I give a new warning to you. For those that believe in the coming of YAHUSHUA again, you use the word rapture, the catching away of MY faithful Women and Men and Children. I warn you now, BEWARE MY Children of a COUNTERFEIT RAPTURE devised by those you trust. When they say " Jesus is here," when they say, "Jesus is there, come and meet us there." (Matt 24:23-24) Beware MY Children of the HOLOGRAM in the sky, that will be satan coming in disguise. For new weapons shall mow you down. For those who do not listen, for those who do not know, they will be evaporated, they will be nothing more than smoke. For you need not go anywhere for YAHUSHUA to come, MY Son will come where you are.
Beware MY Children of the BLUE BEAM RAPTURE , which is no rapture, for it is evil being caught away, when they thought they were coming to behold the face of Jesus. I allowed them to be deceived, for if you were truly hearing from ME you would know your word, you would know even the very elect would be deceived. This is the plan, this is the plot of the enemy, just to show you what evil is. Not all who gather will be evil, some just haven't heard the warnings, some don't know how to hear MY voice, so I tell you to warn them. For MY Son doth come but the devil tries to go before, so warn them. Test the Spirit that speaks.
Yes, it is true that the dead in the MESSIAH shall arise, and you which remain will be caught up in the air to meet MY Son but the devil goes before. Be warned those with ears, listen, those with spiritual eyes, see, so you will not be fooled when this counterfeit tries to appear before thee. When your own politicians around the world look up to the sky and say, "There is a greater God coming than I," they will see apparitions; yes they will say they see space ships. It will make your news. An alien will even be interviewed. Remember MY Children whence this comes, satan goes before MY Son.
Satan mocks me in all ways, the greatest mockery is trying to steal MY true Babies, Bride, Chosen ones and Elect away. Hell overflows and the signs shall come forth from the lava that shall spew forth from various parts of this world. The earth quakes and shakes at MY wrath, at the approaching of MY true Son for MY Bride doth know the Bridegroom comes. So satan mocks and tries to go before MY Son and strip anything and everything that is Holy away from the peoples sight so they will forget the price MY Son paid. For YAHUSHUA ha MASHIACH is your only MESSIAH is your only guiding Light.
I warned you in the sky, I gave you this year sign after sign. I gave you wonder and amazement as comets came in different sizes. How few looked up and realized that the redemption draweth nigh. But for MY enemies, judgment, judgment, judgment is all you will know.
****
Hello my name is Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu welcome to YAHUVEH GOD’S Aleph and Tav Amightywind RUACH HA KODESH Fire Last Chance Ministry. I am a full blooded Jew both physically and spiritually and YAHUSHUA has been the love of my life ever since I was saved as a young teen when HE rescued me and now I want to help bring many others to Salvation in YAHUSHUA.
This is a Messianic Jewish Hebrew Roots Biblical Ministry reaching both Jews and Gentiles with the Full Gospel of YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH our SAVIOR in over 50 languages worldwide for over 25 years on the internet.
please check out YAH’S Tube Amightywind’s Official Video Sharing sight
https://www.yahstube.com/
YAHUVEH’S Prophecies
https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html
YAHUSHUA’S Salvation Prayer Page - In many languages https://www.amightywind.com/en/salvationprayer.html
Salvation prayer video: "Come to YAHUSHUA Today"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw
Please go to Amightywind Prophecy 147 to see the Words of the entire Salvation video that is actually a Prophetic Word and a Salvation Prayer combined.
GREAT SACRED HEBREW NAMES OF THE HOLY TRINITY
https://www.amightywind.com/en/hebrewnames.html
YAH’S Amightywind websites in many languages
https://www.amightywind.com/en/sites.html
https://www.amightywind.com and https://www.amightywind.org
please check out our new exciting Brighteon account of yahsladyinred.
Brighteon is a network that promotes freedom of speech and is a great alternative
to Youtube.
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/amightywind8
Prophecy 73 is a very potent prophetic word from Heaven warning and explaining thoroughly the deception of satan's false rapture also referred to as the counterfeit blue beam rapture. See YAH GOD taught us that satan tries to counterfeit everything HE does and that includes performing a despicable fake rapture before the True Holy Rapture of HIS Bride of YAHUSHUA, the 144,000 as described in the Book of Revelation Chapter 14.
Here are the Prophecy 73 excerpts from the video below along with the prophecy link
Now I give a new warning to you. For those that believe in the coming of YAHUSHUA again, you use the word rapture, the catching away of MY faithful Women and Men and Children. I warn you now, BEWARE MY Children of a COUNTERFEIT RAPTURE devised by those you trust. When they say " Jesus is here," when they say, "Jesus is there, come and meet us there." (Matt 24:23-24) Beware MY Children of the HOLOGRAM in the sky, that will be satan coming in disguise. For new weapons shall mow you down. For those who do not listen, for those who do not know, they will be evaporated, they will be nothing more than smoke. For you need not go anywhere for YAHUSHUA to come, MY Son will come where you are.
Beware MY Children of the BLUE BEAM RAPTURE , which is no rapture, for it is evil being caught away, when they thought they were coming to behold the face of Jesus. I allowed them to be deceived, for if you were truly hearing from ME you would know your word, you would know even the very elect would be deceived. This is the plan, this is the plot of the enemy, just to show you what evil is. Not all who gather will be evil, some just haven't heard the warnings, some don't know how to hear MY voice, so I tell you to warn them. For MY Son doth come but the devil tries to go before, so warn them. Test the Spirit that speaks.
Yes, it is true that the dead in the MESSIAH shall arise, and you which remain will be caught up in the air to meet MY Son but the devil goes before. Be warned those with ears, listen, those with spiritual eyes, see, so you will not be fooled when this counterfeit tries to appear before thee. When your own politicians around the world look up to the sky and say, "There is a greater God coming than I," they will see apparitions; yes they will say they see space ships. It will make your news. An alien will even be interviewed. Remember MY Children whence this comes, satan goes before MY Son.
Satan mocks me in all ways, the greatest mockery is trying to steal MY true Babies, Bride, Chosen ones and Elect away. Hell overflows and the signs shall come forth from the lava that shall spew forth from various parts of this world. The earth quakes and shakes at MY wrath, at the approaching of MY true Son for MY Bride doth know the Bridegroom comes. So satan mocks and tries to go before MY Son and strip anything and everything that is Holy away from the peoples sight so they will forget the price MY Son paid. For YAHUSHUA ha MASHIACH is your only MESSIAH is your only guiding Light.
I warned you in the sky, I gave you this year sign after sign. I gave you wonder and amazement as comets came in different sizes. How few looked up and realized that the redemption draweth nigh. But for MY enemies, judgment, judgment, judgment is all you will know.
****
Hello my name is Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu welcome to YAHUVEH GOD’S Aleph and Tav Amightywind RUACH HA KODESH Fire Last Chance Ministry. I am a full blooded Jew both physically and spiritually and YAHUSHUA has been the love of my life ever since I was saved as a young teen when HE rescued me and now I want to help bring many others to Salvation in YAHUSHUA.
This is a Messianic Jewish Hebrew Roots Biblical Ministry reaching both Jews and Gentiles with the Full Gospel of YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH our SAVIOR in over 50 languages worldwide for over 25 years on the internet.
please check out YAH’S Tube Amightywind’s Official Video Sharing sight
https://www.yahstube.com/
YAHUVEH’S Prophecies
https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html
YAHUSHUA’S Salvation Prayer Page - In many languages https://www.amightywind.com/en/salvationprayer.html
Salvation prayer video: "Come to YAHUSHUA Today"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw
Please go to Amightywind Prophecy 147 to see the Words of the entire Salvation video that is actually a Prophetic Word and a Salvation Prayer combined.
GREAT SACRED HEBREW NAMES OF THE HOLY TRINITY
https://www.amightywind.com/en/hebrewnames.html
YAH’S Amightywind websites in many languages
https://www.amightywind.com/en/sites.html
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