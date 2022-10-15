The Great Reset Versus The Great ReAwakening | 61 Updates You Need to Know NOW

61 Updates You Need to Know NOW:

Is Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy Calling Preventative Action? https://truthsocial.com/users/TrueGenFlynn/statuses/109124094984041916

Can Lindsey Graham cannot be trusted? WATCH - https://twitter.com/mazemoore/status/1499971702780014592?s=20&t=IRoxK6hsblUMQHAL5bntng

Why Did Representative Joe Courtney Introduce the HR 748 CARES ACT Designed to Fund COVID-19 Relief 1 Year and 1 Month Before the COVID-19 Pandemic Ever Occured? - https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-bill/748/text

Bill Gates | The Great Reset | "Cows Alone Account for About 6% of Global Emissions, So We Need to Change Cows." - Bill Gates - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v1myvqa-bill-gates-the-great-reset-.html

Kanye West and Tucker Carlson | "It's a Genocide of the Black Race. Planned Parenthood Was Made by Margaret Sanger a Known Eugenicist." - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v1n09la-kanye-west-and-tucker-carlson-.html

Kanye West and Tucker Carlson | "Trump Wanted Nothing But the Best for This Country." - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v1n04jm-kanye-west-and-tucker-carlson-trump-wanted-nothing-but-the-best-for-this-co.html

Kanye West and Tucker Carlson | He Was Told, "Go Out There and Use Your Platform to Push the Vaccinations." + Was His Wife Close Friends without the Clintons Without His Knowledge? - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v1n020i-kanye-west-and-tucker-carlson-.html

Kanye West and Tucker Carlson | "Why I Wrote WHITE LIVES MATTER On a Shirt Is Because They Do. It's the Obvious Thing." - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v1n99ra-kanye-west-and-tucker-carlson-why-i-wrote-white-lives-matter-on-a-shirt.html

What Did Joe Biden Say About Nord Stream 2? "There will be no longer Nord Stream 2, we will bring end to it." - Joe Biden (February 7th 2022) - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v1ltxty-sabotage-was-the-nord-stream-2-pipeline-sabotaged.html

Why Did Yuval Noah Harari Speak at "The Brave New World Conference" | "I Met My Husband Online On the Internet." + We Need to Invest 2% to Stop Climate Change + The Ability to Genetically Engineer Human Babies - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v1mvb5b-yuval-noah-harari-speaking-at-the-brave-new-world-conference-.html

"We Own the Science" - UN's Under-Secretary-General for Global Communications, Melissa Fleming + "The Chief Value of Science Is Power." - Yuval Noah Harari - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v1mmu5e-we-own-the-science-.html

COVID-19 Shots | HORRIFYING Security Footage of the HORRIFYING COVID-19 Shot Side Effects and the HORRIFYING Blood Clots Found Inside People's Bodies + 6 Foot Long Blood Clots? People Dying At 35X the Rate They Were Before the COVID-19 Shots? - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v1mwc2r-covid-19-shots-.html

Why Are the Business Leaders of the World All Being Deceived Into Pushing mRNA Modifying Nano Technology to Be Injected Into Humans That Have the Ability to Control Our Thoughts? - Revelation 18:23 - “And the light of a candle shall shine no more at all in thee; and the voice of the bridegroom and of the bride shall be heard no more at all in thee: for thy merchants were the great men of the earth; for by thy sorceries were all nations deceived.” - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v1m5zcy-raymond-kurzweil-yuval-noah-hararis-mentor-.html

BREAKING: The American Medical Association is asking Big Tech and the Department of Justice to censor, deplatform, investigate, and prosecute journalists who question the orthodoxy of radical gender surgeries for minors, arguing that public criticism is "disinformation." - READ - https://twitter.com/realchrisrufo/status/1577029634042253313?s=20&t=KdqA6VdW_3ME_hzVJAXAUg

