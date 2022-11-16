Paul Murray Feared Australia Would Be Soft on China To Thaw Things Out With China

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https://gnews.org/articles/522037
Summary：11/13/2022 Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong says we need a ‘bipartisan effort’ when it comes to China diplomacy. Sky News host Paul Murray feared the Australian Labor Party government would be soft on CCP to thaw things out with China.