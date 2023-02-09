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What is the most effective way to overcome someone who is more powerful than you? You make him believe he isn’t.
https://www.pewresearch.org/fact-tank/2023/01/20/for-black-history-month-a-look-at-what-black-americans-say-is-needed-to-overcome-racial-inequality/
ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/EPISODE-13-POLL-REVEALS-THE-SOCIALLY-ENGINEERED-IGNORANCE-OF-BLACK-AMERICA-e1un9gp