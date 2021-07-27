© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FALLEN ANGEL: Capt. Dan Gordon, Special Adviser
Follow
0
Share
Report
20 views • July 27, 2021
Captain Dan Gordon, an IDF Reserve Officer with over 40 years in service for Israel, is a veritable Renaissance Man, holding duel citizenship in America and Israel and is a highly acclaimed Hollywood Producer, Screenwriter and Author. His latest thriller, Day of the Dead; GAZA, soon to be a major motion picture. Dan will be a Special Adviser for Fallen Angel.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.