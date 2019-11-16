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Trump Stoops To A New Low
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309 views • November 16, 2019
Just when you think that Mr. Reality TV can't top himself when it comes to going lower than no one has gone before, low and behold, he finds a way to stoop to a new level.
If the old statement, that the American voters get exactly what they deserve, is accurate, then the electorate has also sunk to a new low of morality.
If the old statement, that the American voters get exactly what they deserve, is accurate, then the electorate has also sunk to a new low of morality.
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