Ep. 23: Hyper-Inflation
Published Wednesday

Hyperinflation and reckless monetary policy could soon devastate the global economy.

We traveled to Argentina, where it’s already happened.


Tucker On Twitter | 13 September 2023

https://twitter.com/i/status/1702079713622299100

corruptionfiat currencytucker carlsoneconomygovernment spendingmoney launderingargentinahyperinflationdebtdeficiteconomic crisisracketeeringinflationscandalbankstermonetary policydefaultcentral bankbanking carteldebasementmoney pitdevaluationkleptocracyjavier milei

